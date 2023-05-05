DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH)’s 1.29% Gain This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the recent session, DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH)’s traded shares were 0.92 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.65. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.22, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.43% or -$0.2. The 52-week high for the DRH share is $10.98, that puts it down -33.58 from that peak though still a striking 13.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.14. The company’s market capitalization is $1.74B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.81 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.28 million shares over the past three months.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) trade information

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) registered a -2.43% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.43% in intraday trading to $8.22 this Thursday, 05/04/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.29%, and it has moved by 2.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -20.71%. The short interest in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) is 9.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.18 day(s) to cover.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that DiamondRock Hospitality Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) shares have gone down -5.87% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 0.00% against -5.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $237.2 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $296.51 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $196.83 million and $281.41 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 20.50% and then jump by 5.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 1.40%. While earnings are projected to return 148.40% in 2023, the next five years will return -9.50% per annum.

DRH Dividends

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for DiamondRock Hospitality Company is 0.12, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.43 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH)’s Major holders

DiamondRock Hospitality Company insiders own 2.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 102.51%, with the float percentage being 104.83%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 350 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 40.34 million shares (or 19.12% of all shares), a total value of $329.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 37.37 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 17.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $305.29 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 15.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $129.18 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.41 million, or about 4.46% of the stock, which is worth about $76.86 million.