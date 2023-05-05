Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB): Can A Stock That’s Down -10.76% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)’s traded shares were 7.99 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.33. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.28, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.81% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the DB share is $13.57, that puts it down -32.0 from that peak though still a striking 29.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.24. The company’s market capitalization is $20.60B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.03 million shares over the past three months.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 4.00. DB has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.63.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) trade information

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) registered a -1.81% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.81% in intraday trading to $10.28 this Thursday, 05/04/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.77%, and it has moved by -0.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -1.44%. The short interest in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) is 25.8 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.48 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.07, which implies an increase of 31.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.42 and $20.92 respectively. As a result, DB is trading at a discount of -103.5% off the target high and -11.09% off the low.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) shares have gone up 6.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -1.02% against 3.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.30% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 45.20%. While earnings are projected to return 154.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 23.91% per annum.

DB Dividends

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is 0.33, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.18 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)’s Major holders

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft insiders own 7.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.06%, with the float percentage being 43.49%. Amundi is the largest shareholder of the company, while 614 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 74.31 million shares (or 3.64% of all shares), a total value of $763.94 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 73.71 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $757.72 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx owns about 26.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $274.78 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 15.43 million, or about 0.76% of the stock, which is worth about $158.62 million.