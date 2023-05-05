Could Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the recent session, Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)’s traded shares were 1.1 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.46. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.18, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.84% or $0.45. The 52-week high for the HIMS share is $12.31, that puts it down -1.07 from that peak though still a striking 77.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.72. The company’s market capitalization is $2.43B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.58 million shares over the past three months.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. HIMS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) trade information

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) registered a 3.84% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.84% in intraday trading to $12.18 this Thursday, 05/04/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.09%, and it has moved by 24.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 180.00%. The short interest in Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) is 22.96 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.54 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.15, which implies a decrease of -0.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, HIMS is trading at a discount of -47.78% off the target high and 34.32% off the low.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Hims & Hers Health Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) shares have gone up 184.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 34.38% against 9.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 12.50% this quarter and then jump 30.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 43.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $179.07 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $183.3 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $101.31 million and $113.56 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 76.70% and then jump by 61.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 44.30% in 2023.

HIMS Dividends

Hims & Hers Health Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)’s Major holders

Hims & Hers Health Inc. insiders own 12.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.41%, with the float percentage being 62.50%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 225 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 11.32 million shares (or 5.66% of all shares), a total value of $72.56 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.4 million shares, is of Redpoint Management, Llc’s that is approximately 5.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $66.64 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.57 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $22.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.08 million, or about 1.54% of the stock, which is worth about $19.75 million.