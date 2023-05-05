Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the recent session, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG)’s traded shares were 0.94 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.77. The 52-week high for the CIG share is $2.51, that puts it down -5.46 from that peak though still a striking 27.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.72. The company’s market capitalization is $6.56B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.72 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.00 million shares over the past three months.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. CIG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.65%, and it has moved by 4.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 24.53%. The short interest in Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) is 0.87 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.19 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.14, which implies a decrease of -11.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.14 and $2.14 respectively. As a result, CIG is trading at a premium of 10.08% off the target high and 10.08% off the low.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 27.40% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.90%. While earnings are projected to return 9.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 0.00% per annum.

CIG Dividends

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais is 0.46, with the dividend yield indicating at 19.23 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG)’s Major holders

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.49%, with the float percentage being 15.49%. Goldman Sachs Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 228 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 30.56 million shares (or 2.09% of all shares), a total value of $62.04 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.97 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $34.45 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) shares are Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Insights Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Insights Fund owns about 6.09 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.0 million, or about 0.27% of the stock, which is worth about $8.96 million.