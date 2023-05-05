Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) Has Been Falling -60.18% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the recent session, Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)’s traded shares were 1.15 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.31. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $37.49, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.03% or -$4.65. The 52-week high for the CLFD share is $134.90, that puts it down -259.83 from that peak though still a striking -10.16% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $41.30. The company’s market capitalization is $632.10M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 385.33K shares over the past three months.

Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. CLFD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.98.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) trade information

Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) registered a -11.03% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -11.03% in intraday trading to $37.49 this Thursday, 05/04/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.17%, and it has moved by -17.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -35.35%. The short interest in Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) is 2.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.49 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $78.25, which implies an increase of 52.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $50.00 and $105.00 respectively. As a result, CLFD is trading at a discount of -180.07% off the target high and -33.37% off the low.

Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Clearfield Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) shares have gone down -67.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 11.27% against 2.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 6.50% this quarter and then jump 4.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 35.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $93.59 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $114.43 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $71.3 million and $95.03 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 31.30% and then jump by 20.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 66.00%. While earnings are projected to return 140.70% in 2023.

CLFD Dividends

Clearfield Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)’s Major holders

Clearfield Inc. insiders own 14.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.01%, with the float percentage being 75.26%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 284 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 1.84 million shares (or 12.12% of all shares), a total value of $173.63 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.8 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 5.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $75.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 0.86 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $53.97 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.39 million, or about 2.53% of the stock, which is worth about $36.28 million.