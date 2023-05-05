Can You Get A Quick Recovery From MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ: MOR) Given A -10.02% drop From High?

During the recent session, MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)’s traded shares were 0.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.00. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.59, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.63% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the MOR share is $6.15, that puts it down -10.02 from that peak though still a striking 43.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.17. The company’s market capitalization is $764.50M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 79980.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 114.50K shares over the past three months.

MorphoSys AG (MOR) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.50. MOR has a Sell rating from 5 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.86.

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) trade information

MorphoSys AG (MOR) registered a 0.63% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.63% in intraday trading to $5.59 this Thursday, 05/04/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.77%, and it has moved by 21.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 3.42%. The short interest in MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) is 28720.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.19 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.21, which implies an increase of 9.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.75 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, MOR is trading at a discount of -168.34% off the target high and 50.81% off the low.

MorphoSys AG (MOR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that MorphoSys AG has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. MorphoSys AG (MOR) shares have gone up 13.49% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -113.79% against 10.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -9.40% this quarter and then drop -88.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -17.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $57.25 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $61.61 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $60.54 million and $71.71 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -5.40% and then drop by -14.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 71.30% in 2023.

MOR Dividends

MorphoSys AG is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)’s Major holders

MorphoSys AG insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.15%, with the float percentage being 9.15%. T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 31 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 7.28 million shares (or 5.32% of all shares), a total value of $40.76 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.9 million shares, is of Logos Global Management LP’s that is approximately 0.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $5.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MorphoSys AG (MOR) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund owns about 2.21 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.38 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.56 million, or about 1.14% of the stock, which is worth about $8.72 million.