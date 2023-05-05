Can Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Down -22.03% YTD?

During the recent session, Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)’s traded shares were 1.18 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.29. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $27.02, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.40% or -$0.39. The 52-week high for the FLR share is $38.20, that puts it down -41.38 from that peak though still a striking 19.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.67. The company’s market capitalization is $3.89B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.57 million shares over the past three months.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) trade information

Fluor Corporation (FLR) registered a -1.40% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.40% in intraday trading to $27.02 this Thursday, 05/04/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.00%, and it has moved by -6.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 2.17%. The short interest in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) is 16.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.03 day(s) to cover.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Fluor Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fluor Corporation (FLR) shares have gone down -9.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 106.10% against 15.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 131.20% this quarter and then jump 207.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.55 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.76 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.12 billion and $3.3 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 13.60% and then jump by 13.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 32.10%. While earnings are projected to return 124.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 26.30% per annum.

FLR Dividends

Fluor Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)’s Major holders

Fluor Corporation insiders own 1.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 102.60%, with the float percentage being 104.26%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 491 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 16.24 million shares (or 11.51% of all shares), a total value of $562.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.16 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 10.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $490.93 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fluor Corporation (FLR) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 4.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $162.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.32 million, or about 3.06% of the stock, which is worth about $149.73 million.