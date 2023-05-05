Boom Or Bust: Where Does DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) Stock Go From Here?

During the recent session, DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)’s traded shares were 0.83 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.98. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $48.51, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.03% or $0.97. The 52-week high for the DOCU share is $92.04, that puts it down -89.73 from that peak though still a striking 18.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $39.57. The company’s market capitalization is $9.55B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.96 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.04 million shares over the past three months.

DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. DOCU has a Sell rating from 4 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 14 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.55.

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) trade information

DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) registered a 2.03% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.03% in intraday trading to $48.51 this Thursday, 05/04/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.89%, and it has moved by -13.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -45.20%. The short interest in DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) is 9.83 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.84 day(s) to cover.

DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that DocuSign Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) shares have gone up 12.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 15.27% against 17.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 44.70% this quarter and then jump 34.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $641.8 million as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $667.2 million by the end of Jul 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $588.69 million and $622.18 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 9.00% and then jump by 7.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -4.80%. While earnings are projected to return -36.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

DOCU Dividends

DocuSign Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between June 07 and June 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)’s Major holders

DocuSign Inc. insiders own 1.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.91%, with the float percentage being 78.78%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,021 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 19.06 million shares (or 9.42% of all shares), a total value of $922.53 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.3 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $643.74 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 6.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $299.6 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.1 million, or about 3.01% of the stock, which is worth about $295.28 million.