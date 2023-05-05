BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the recent session, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s traded shares were 0.97 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.60. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.55, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.12% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the BB share is $7.20, that puts it down -58.24 from that peak though still a striking 30.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.17. The company’s market capitalization is $2.56B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.49 million shares over the past three months.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.20. BB has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) trade information

BlackBerry Limited (BB) registered a 4.12% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.12% in intraday trading to $4.55 this Thursday, 05/04/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.37%, and it has moved by 0.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -25.65%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.56, which implies an increase of 18.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $11.00 respectively. As a result, BB is trading at a discount of -141.76% off the target high and 12.09% off the low.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BlackBerry Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BlackBerry Limited (BB) shares have gone up 3.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 27.78% against 11.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $161.23 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $163.35 million by the end of Aug 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $168 million and $166.67 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -4.00% and then drop by -2.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -28.20%. While earnings are projected to return 61.10% in 2023.

BB Dividends

BlackBerry Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between June 21 and June 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s Major holders

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.44 million shares, is of Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund’s that is approximately 1.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jan 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $43.15 million.