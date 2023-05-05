Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) Is Up 83.37% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the recent session, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)’s traded shares were 0.69 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.43. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.55, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.12% or $1.3. The 52-week high for the AVDL share is $14.66, that puts it up 5.72 from that peak though still a striking 93.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.05. The company’s market capitalization is $1.03B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 829.66K shares over the past three months.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. AVDL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.38.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) trade information

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) registered a 9.12% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.12% in intraday trading to $15.55 this Thursday, 05/04/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 48.38%, and it has moved by 83.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 231.56%. The short interest in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) is 3.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.32 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.83, which implies an increase of 7.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $26.00 respectively. As a result, AVDL is trading at a discount of -67.2% off the target high and 22.83% off the low.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) shares have gone up 130.37% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 49.78% against 12.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 15.60% this quarter and then jump 66.40% in the quarter after that.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $290k by the end of Jun 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -28.30%. While earnings are projected to return -73.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

AVDL Dividends

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)’s Major holders

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc insiders own 5.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 45.17%, with the float percentage being 47.65%. RTW Investments LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 104 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 5.74 million shares (or 7.49% of all shares), a total value of $41.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.12 million shares, is of Gendell, Jeffrey L.’s that is approximately 6.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $36.66 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) shares are Brandes International Small Cap Equity Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Brandes International Small Cap Equity Fund owns about 0.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 40528.0, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $0.4 million.