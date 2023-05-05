Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) At $90.90 Is Worth A Gamble

During the recent session, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s traded shares were 1.62 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.22. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $90.90, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.74% or $6.53. The 52-week high for the APLS share is $90.68, that puts it up 0.24 from that peak though still a striking 63.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $33.32. The company’s market capitalization is $9.73B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.85 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.88 million shares over the past three months.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. APLS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.45.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) trade information

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) registered a 7.74% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.74% in intraday trading to $90.90 this Thursday, 05/04/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.96%, and it has moved by 17.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 97.83%. The short interest in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) is 12.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.81 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $95.31, which implies an increase of 4.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $60.00 and $156.00 respectively. As a result, APLS is trading at a discount of -71.62% off the target high and 33.99% off the low.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) shares have gone up 53.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 15.12% against 10.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 0.70% this quarter and then jump 25.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 155.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $36.28 million as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $50.38 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $16.32 million and $22.06 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 122.30% and then jump by 128.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -42.80%. While earnings are projected to return 30.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 33.30% per annum.

APLS Dividends

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s Major holders

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 13.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.61%, with the float percentage being 103.03%. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 363 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 10.62 million shares (or 9.15% of all shares), a total value of $970.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.21 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $841.28 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund owns about 3.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $294.32 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.85 million, or about 2.46% of the stock, which is worth about $260.55 million.