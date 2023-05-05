AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: AGBA): With The Stock Up 35.47 Percent From Its Lows On Thursday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the recent session, AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA)’s traded shares were 5.79 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.27. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.03, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.99% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the AGBA share is $11.81, that puts it down -481.77 from that peak though still a striking 35.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.31. The company’s market capitalization is $81.08M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 795.78K shares over the past three months.

AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) trade information

AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA) registered a 8.99% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.99% in intraday trading to $2.03 this Thursday, 05/04/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.24%, and it has moved by 38.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -81.67%. The short interest in AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) is 47900.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.66 day(s) to cover.

AGBA Dividends

AGBA Group Holding Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 15 and May 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA)’s Major holders

AGBA Group Holding Limited insiders own 90.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.26%, with the float percentage being 23.55%. Meteora Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 1.32 million shares (or 2.21% of all shares), a total value of $2.03 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3847.0 shares, is of UBS Group AG’s that is approximately 0.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $5924.0.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 13625.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $27795.0 market value.