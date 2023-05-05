After A 7.68% Jump In The Last Week, Does Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the recent session, Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC)’s traded shares were 1.07 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.07, reflecting an intraday gain of 18.57% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the DCFC share is $10.35, that puts it down -867.29 from that peak though still a striking 23.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.82. The company’s market capitalization is $130.44M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.07 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.01 million shares over the past three months.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) trade information

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) registered a 18.57% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 18.57% in intraday trading to $1.07 this Thursday, 05/04/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.68%, and it has moved by -3.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.05%. The short interest in Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) is 5.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.31 day(s) to cover.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tritium DCFC Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) shares have gone down -41.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 27.72% against 13.60.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $164.14 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $43.94 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -102.20% in 2023.

DCFC Dividends

Tritium DCFC Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on September 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC)’s Major holders

Tritium DCFC Limited insiders own 37.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 27.48%, with the float percentage being 44.11%. Varley Holdings Pty Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 58 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 15.67 million shares (or 10.22% of all shares), a total value of $16.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.75 million shares, is of Riverstone Holdings Llc’s that is approximately 7.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $12.45 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 3.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.52 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.92 million, or about 0.60% of the stock, which is worth about $0.98 million.