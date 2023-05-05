After A 34.65% Jump In The Last Week, Does HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)’s traded shares were 2.11 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.81. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.36, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.33% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the HOOK share is $1.94, that puts it down -42.65 from that peak though still a striking 50.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.68. The company’s market capitalization is $75.21M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 361.35K shares over the past three months.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. HOOK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.23.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) trade information

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) registered a 13.33% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.33% in intraday trading to $1.36 this Thursday, 05/04/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 34.65%, and it has moved by 86.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -13.38%. The short interest in HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) is 0.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.44, which implies an increase of 69.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.50 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, HOOK is trading at a discount of -488.24% off the target high and 63.24% off the low.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) shares have gone up 7.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -2.02% against 10.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 42.50% this quarter and then jump 4.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 28.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.39 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.39 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.45 million and $2.75 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 203.80% and then jump by 59.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -14.60%. While earnings are projected to return 57.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 14.50% per annum.

HOOK Dividends

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 15 and May 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)’s Major holders

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. insiders own 7.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.22%, with the float percentage being 57.81%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 69 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 4.9 million shares (or 9.36% of all shares), a total value of $3.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.48 million shares, is of Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 6.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.82 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology owns about 1.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.4 million, or about 2.67% of the stock, which is worth about $1.13 million.