A Quick Glance At ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIMV) Stock: It Is up 46.5% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 1.07 Percent

During the last session, ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)’s traded shares were 1.18 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.44, reflecting an intraday gain of 22.44% or $1.73. The 52-week high for the ZIMV share is $25.25, that puts it down -167.48 from that peak though still a striking 46.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.05. The company’s market capitalization is $248.56M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 804.27K shares over the past three months.

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) trade information

ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV) registered a 22.44% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 22.44% in intraday trading to $9.44 this Thursday, 05/04/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.84%, and it has moved by 29.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -60.99%. The short interest in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) is 1.09 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.22 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.50, which implies a decrease of -25.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, ZIMV is trading at a discount of -5.93% off the target high and 47.03% off the low.

ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ZimVie Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV) shares have gone up 5.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -81.52% against 21.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -77.60% this quarter and then drop -102.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -8.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $215 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $194.5 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $234.56 million and $213.27 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -8.30% and then drop by -8.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 32.90% in 2023.

ZIMV Dividends

ZimVie Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)’s Major holders

ZimVie Inc. insiders own 0.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.79%, with the float percentage being 95.60%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 397 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 3.14 million shares (or 11.91% of all shares), a total value of $29.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.6 million shares, is of Camber Capital Management LP’s that is approximately 9.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $24.28 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and American Century Small Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 1.59 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.93 million, or about 3.51% of the stock, which is worth about $8.64 million.