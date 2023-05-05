A Quick Glance At BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) Stock: It Is up 13.04% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -64.36 Percent

During the recent session, BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL)’s traded shares were 0.59 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.34. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.23, reflecting an intraday loss of -13.98% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the BIOL share is $5.94, that puts it down -2482.61 from that peak though still a striking 13.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.20. The company’s market capitalization is $5.92M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.88 million shares, and the average trade volume was 994.79K shares over the past three months.

BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) trade information

BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) registered a -13.98% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -13.98% in intraday trading to $0.23 this Thursday, 05/04/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.34%, and it has moved by -9.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -95.85%. The short interest in BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) is 0.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.48 day(s) to cover.

BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 75.30% this quarter and then jump 86.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 23.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10.18 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $14.96 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $10.17 million and $12.23 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.10% and then jump by 22.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -61.70%. While earnings are projected to return -47.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

BIOL Dividends

BIOLASE Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL)’s Major holders

BIOLASE Inc. insiders own 15.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.98%, with the float percentage being 15.35%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 30 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.26 million shares (or 0.99% of all shares), a total value of $0.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.12 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $80834.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 92558.0, or about 0.35% of the stock, which is worth about $60162.0.