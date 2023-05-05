A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On SigmaTron International Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMA), As It Continued To Fall -8.85% In Year-To-Date

During the last session, SigmaTron International Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA)’s traded shares were 11.16 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.06. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.50, reflecting an intraday gain of 47.06% or $1.12. The 52-week high for the SGMA share is $8.50, that puts it down -142.86 from that peak though still a striking 40.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.07. The company’s market capitalization is $19.46M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 31.50K shares over the past three months.

SigmaTron International Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) trade information

SigmaTron International Inc. (SGMA) registered a 47.06% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 47.06% in intraday trading to $3.50 this Thursday, 05/04/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 64.32%, and it has moved by 36.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -47.45%. The short interest in SigmaTron International Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) is 0.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.8 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 42.30%. While earnings are projected to return 436.90% in 2023.

SGMA Dividends

SigmaTron International Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SigmaTron International Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA)’s Major holders

SigmaTron International Inc. insiders own 23.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.61%, with the float percentage being 21.84%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 32 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.15 million shares (or 2.51% of all shares), a total value of $0.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.13 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 2.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.48 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SigmaTron International Inc. (SGMA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 98274.0 shares. This amounts to just over 1.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.38 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 70800.0, or about 1.17% of the stock, which is worth about $0.27 million.