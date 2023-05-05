A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O), As It Continued To Fall -0.57% In Year-To-Date

During the recent session, Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)’s traded shares were 1.07 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.80. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $63.07, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.86% or $1.15. The 52-week high for the O share is $75.11, that puts it down -19.09 from that peak though still a striking 12.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $55.50. The company’s market capitalization is $40.54B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.08 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.62 million shares over the past three months.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) trade information

Realty Income Corporation (O) registered a 1.86% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.86% in intraday trading to $63.07 this Thursday, 05/04/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.37%, and it has moved by 0.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -8.03%. The short interest in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) is 23.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.46 day(s) to cover.

Realty Income Corporation (O) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Realty Income Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Realty Income Corporation (O) shares have gone up 3.27% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 4.34% against -1.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -8.10% this quarter and then drop -2.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $944.91 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $973.55 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $800.8 million and $825.95 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 18.00% and then jump by 17.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.20%. While earnings are projected to return 63.90% in 2023, the next five years will return 22.62% per annum.

O Dividends

Realty Income Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 01 and August 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Realty Income Corporation is 3.06, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.94 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)’s Major holders

Realty Income Corporation insiders own 0.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.73%, with the float percentage being 82.81%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,464 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 100.76 million shares (or 15.25% of all shares), a total value of $6.39 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 58.68 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.72 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Realty Income Corporation (O) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 27.54 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.87 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 19.06 million, or about 2.88% of the stock, which is worth about $1.21 billion.