Why AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the last session, AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)’s traded shares were 1.23 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.66. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.74, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.16% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the ASTS share is $14.27, that puts it down -201.05 from that peak though still a striking 25.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.55. The company’s market capitalization is $562.64M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.17 million shares over the past three months.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ASTS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.49.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) trade information

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) registered a 2.16% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.16% in intraday trading to $4.74 this Wednesday, 05/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.96%, and it has moved by -1.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -40.45%. The short interest in AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) is 14.92 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.14 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.50, which implies an increase of 79.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $32.00 respectively. As a result, ASTS is trading at a discount of -575.11% off the target high and -216.46% off the low.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that AST SpaceMobile Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) shares have gone down -34.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -3.45% against 2.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -25.60% this quarter and then drop -785.70% in the quarter after that.

As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.39 million and $7.26 million respectively.

While earnings are projected to return 1.60% in 2023.

ASTS Dividends

AST SpaceMobile Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)’s Major holders

AST SpaceMobile Inc. insiders own 15.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.64%, with the float percentage being 36.08%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 114 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 2.44 million shares (or 3.40% of all shares), a total value of $11.77 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.4 million shares, is of No Street GP LP’s that is approximately 3.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $11.57 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) shares are Hennessy Focus Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that Hennessy Focus Fund owns about 2.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.77 million, or about 2.46% of the stock, which is worth about $8.52 million.