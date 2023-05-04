What To Expect As Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) Delivers An -44.37% Loss In 6 Months

During the recent session, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)’s traded shares were 0.56 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.79, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.47% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the PGY share is $34.50, that puts it down -4267.09 from that peak though still a striking 27.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.57. The company’s market capitalization is $565.70M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.46 million shares over the past three months.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) trade information

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) registered a -2.47% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.47% in intraday trading to $0.79 this Wednesday, 05/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.14%, and it has moved by -21.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.00%. The short interest in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) is 3.87 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.91 day(s) to cover.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) shares have gone down -44.37% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 142.86% against 17.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $179.36 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $192.25 million by the end of Jun 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -133.40% in 2023.

PGY Dividends

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)’s Major holders

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. insiders own 26.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.67%, with the float percentage being 69.83%. Viola Ventures V.c. Management 4 Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 50 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 98.11 million shares (or 19.30% of all shares), a total value of $121.66 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 63.0 million shares, is of Tiger Global Management, LLC’s that is approximately 12.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $78.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) shares are ETF Managers Tr-BlueStar TA-BIGI Tech Israel Technology ETF and Global X Fds-Global X FinTech Thematic ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-BlueStar TA-BIGI Tech Israel Technology ETF owns about 0.74 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.67 million, or about 0.13% of the stock, which is worth about $0.68 million.