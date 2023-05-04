What Should You Do With HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC) At Current Prices?

During the last session, HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC)’s traded shares were 3.39 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.67, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.06% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the HUBC share is $16.98, that puts it down -2434.33 from that peak though still a striking 20.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.53. The company’s market capitalization is $77.67M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.07 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.59 million shares over the past three months.

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC) trade information

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) registered a 8.06% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.06% in intraday trading to $0.67 this Wednesday, 05/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -36.19%, and it has moved by -54.73% in 30 days. The short interest in HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC) is 1.07 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.25 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -379.40% in 2023.

HUBC Dividends

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC)’s Major holders

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. insiders own 37.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.68%, with the float percentage being 36.48%. Virtu Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 44457.0 shares (or 0.04% of all shares), a total value of $57794.0 in shares.