We Just Learned Something New! After Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD)’s 8.09% Gain This Week

During the recent session, Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)’s traded shares were 10.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.35. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $20.72, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.70% or $0.74. The 52-week high for the GOLD share is $23.08, that puts it down -11.39 from that peak though still a striking 37.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.97. The company’s market capitalization is $35.44B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 14.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 18.17 million shares over the past three months.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. GOLD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 26 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.22.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) trade information

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) registered a 3.70% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.70% in intraday trading to $20.72 this Wednesday, 05/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.09%, and it has moved by 5.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -6.19%. The short interest in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) is 19.74 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.96 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.84, which implies an increase of 9.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.00 and $28.00 respectively. As a result, GOLD is trading at a discount of -35.14% off the target high and 17.95% off the low.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Barrick Gold Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) shares have gone up 37.30% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 24.00% against 21.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -8.30% this quarter and then jump 92.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.94 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.28 billion by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.86 billion and $2.47 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.80% and then jump by 33.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -23.60%. While earnings are projected to return -78.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 6.70% per annum.

GOLD Dividends

Barrick Gold Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Barrick Gold Corporation is 0.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.00 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)’s Major holders

Barrick Gold Corporation insiders own 0.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.14%, with the float percentage being 63.55%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,194 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 81.78 million shares (or 4.66% of all shares), a total value of $1.69 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 60.87 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.26 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Income Fund of America Inc. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 65.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.35 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 32.18 million, or about 1.83% of the stock, which is worth about $665.51 million.