We Just Learned Something New About Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) This Week With Its -2.40% Loss

During the recent session, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s traded shares were 10.28 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.66. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $82.44, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.18% or $0.96. The 52-week high for the BABA share is $125.84, that puts it down -52.64 from that peak though still a striking 29.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $58.01. The company’s market capitalization is $210.28B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 22.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 24.66 million shares over the past three months.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. BABA has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 62 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 6 suggest Overweight, and 51 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.36.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) trade information

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) registered a 1.18% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.18% in intraday trading to $82.44 this Wednesday, 05/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.40%, and it has moved by -18.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -17.87%. The short interest in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is 55.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.87 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $991.26, which implies an increase of 91.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $505.21 and $1512.31 respectively. As a result, BABA is trading at a discount of -1734.44% off the target high and -512.82% off the low.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Alibaba Group Holding Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) shares have gone up 25.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -5.54% against 14.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 15.30% this quarter and then jump 29.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $30.42 billion as predicted by 26 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $32.67 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $28.35 billion and $28.56 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.30% and then jump by 14.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.00%. While earnings are projected to return -58.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 6.76% per annum.

BABA Dividends

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 24 and May 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s Major holders

Alibaba Group Holding Limited insiders own 0.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.33%, with the float percentage being 15.34%. Goldman Sachs Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,778 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 21.58 million shares (or 0.81% of all shares), a total value of $1.9 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.28 million shares, is of Primecap Management Company’s that is approximately 0.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.52 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard/Primecap Fund owns about 9.93 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $874.96 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.79 million, or about 0.33% of the stock, which is worth about $774.24 million.