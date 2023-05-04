Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) Is Worth Evaluating At $1.05

During the recent session, Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP)’s traded shares were 0.61 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.20. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.05, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.08% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the TUP share is $13.05, that puts it down -1142.86 from that peak though still a striking -6.67% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.12. The company’s market capitalization is $51.52M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.10 million shares over the past three months.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) trade information

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) registered a -9.08% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.08% in intraday trading to $1.05 this Wednesday, 05/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.02%, and it has moved by -57.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.16%. The short interest in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) is 7.31 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.19 day(s) to cover.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tupperware Brands Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) shares have gone down -86.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -21.74% against 4.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -125.00% this quarter and then drop -73.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -9.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $237.8 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $288.3 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $348.1 million and $340.4 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -31.70% and then drop by -15.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -7.80%. While earnings are projected to return 38.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 12.00% per annum.

TUP Dividends

Tupperware Brands Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 01 and August 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP)’s Major holders

Tupperware Brands Corporation insiders own 11.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.56%, with the float percentage being 74.04%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 214 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 3.13 million shares (or 7.05% of all shares), a total value of $3.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.48 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 5.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.58 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.38 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.28 million, or about 2.89% of the stock, which is worth about $1.33 million.