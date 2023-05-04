The Current Price For KORE Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KORE): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, KORE Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KORE)’s traded shares were 1.48 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.21, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.14% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the KORE share is $5.35, that puts it down -342.15 from that peak though still a striking 12.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.06. The company’s market capitalization is $84.38M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 58300.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 99.70K shares over the past three months.

KORE Group Holdings Inc. (KORE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. KORE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

KORE Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KORE) trade information

KORE Group Holdings Inc. (KORE) registered a 6.14% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.14% in intraday trading to $1.21 this Wednesday, 05/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.54%, and it has moved by 1.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -77.21%. The short interest in KORE Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KORE) is 1.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.9 day(s) to cover.

KORE Group Holdings Inc. (KORE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that KORE Group Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. KORE Group Holdings Inc. (KORE) shares have gone down -62.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 43.75% against 15.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 46.70% this quarter and then jump 53.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $64.8 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $71.83 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $68.94 million and $70.35 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -6.00% and then jump by 2.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -36.20% in 2023.

KORE Dividends

KORE Group Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

KORE Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KORE)’s Major holders

KORE Group Holdings Inc. insiders own 21.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.56%, with the float percentage being 81.21%. Kim, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 88 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 10.0 million shares (or 13.07% of all shares), a total value of $12.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.12 million shares, is of Mudrick Capital Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 2.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.67 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of KORE Group Holdings Inc. (KORE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.82 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.04 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.71 million, or about 0.92% of the stock, which is worth about $1.21 million.