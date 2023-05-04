The Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) Stock Dropped 30.50% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the last session, Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY)’s traded shares were 1.39 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.21, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.63% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the AGFY share is $32.40, that puts it down -15328.57 from that peak though still a striking 33.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.14. The company’s market capitalization is $4.32M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.53 million shares over the past three months.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) trade information

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) registered a -9.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.63% in intraday trading to $0.21 this Wednesday, 05/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.39%, and it has moved by 30.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -99.33%. The short interest in Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) is 0.37 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.15 day(s) to cover.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 63.30% this quarter and then jump 71.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $12.64 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $14.05 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $25.27 million and $26.02 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -50.00% and then drop by -46.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -59.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

AGFY Dividends

Agrify Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 09 and May 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY)’s Major holders

Agrify Corporation insiders own 12.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.09%, with the float percentage being 10.40%. Alyeska Investment Group, L.p. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 31 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 1.23 million shares (or 5.95% of all shares), a total value of $0.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.24 million shares, is of Merlin Capital LLC’s that is approximately 1.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $49023.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Agrify Corporation (AGFY) shares are Investment Managers Ser Tr II-AXS Cannabis ETF and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Investment Managers Ser Tr II-AXS Cannabis ETF owns about 0.65 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 55404.0, or about 0.27% of the stock, which is worth about $11496.0.