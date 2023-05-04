The $91.56 Is The Price At Which Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)’s traded shares were 1.88 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.55. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $91.56, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.48% or $5.57. The 52-week high for the ASND share is $134.52, that puts it down -46.92 from that peak though still a striking 32.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $61.58. The company’s market capitalization is $5.76B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 758.60K shares over the past three months.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ASND has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) trade information

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) registered a 6.48% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.48% in intraday trading to $91.56 this Wednesday, 05/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.78%, and it has moved by 25.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.56%. The short interest in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) is 4.95 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.92 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $124.03, which implies an increase of 26.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $80.62 and $176.63 respectively. As a result, ASND is trading at a discount of -92.91% off the target high and 11.95% off the low.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ascendis Pharma A/S has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) shares have gone down -20.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 4.56% against 9.90.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -23.10%. While earnings are projected to return -48.50% in 2023.

ASND Dividends

Ascendis Pharma A/S is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)’s Major holders

Ascendis Pharma A/S insiders own 0.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 123.56%, with the float percentage being 123.65%. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 256 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 6.96 million shares (or 12.17% of all shares), a total value of $849.68 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.92 million shares, is of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s that is approximately 12.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $845.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) shares are Artisan Mid-Cap Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Artisan Mid-Cap Fund owns about 1.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $163.06 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.12 million, or about 1.96% of the stock, which is worth about $136.79 million.