The $1.97 Is The Price At Which Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)’s traded shares were 1.31 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.97, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.51% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the TUYA share is $3.42, that puts it down -73.6 from that peak though still a striking 60.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.77. The company’s market capitalization is $1.16B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 505.66K shares over the past three months.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. TUYA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) trade information

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) registered a 0.51% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.51% in intraday trading to $1.97 this Wednesday, 05/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.23%, and it has moved by 10.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -26.22%. The short interest in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) is 3.91 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.55 day(s) to cover.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tuya Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tuya Inc. (TUYA) shares have gone up 120.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 42.86% against 15.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $43.84 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $50.09 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $55.32 million and $62.55 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -20.80% and then drop by -19.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 26.40% in 2023, the next five years will return -1.30% per annum.

TUYA Dividends

Tuya Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between June 12 and June 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)’s Major holders

Tuya Inc. insiders own 24.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.76%, with the float percentage being 8.96%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 78 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 7.01 million shares (or 1.22% of all shares), a total value of $13.39 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.93 million shares, is of NEA Management Company, LLC’s that is approximately 0.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $9.43 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tuya Inc. (TUYA) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx owns about 2.66 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.4 million, or about 0.42% of the stock, which is worth about $6.69 million.