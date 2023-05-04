TGTX’s 57.78% Gain This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s traded shares were 10.61 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.05. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $34.87, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.91% or $3.71. The 52-week high for the TGTX share is $32.30, that puts it up 7.37 from that peak though still a striking 90.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.48. The company’s market capitalization is $4.80B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.86 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.25 million shares over the past three months.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. TGTX has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.27.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) trade information

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) registered a 11.91% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.91% in intraday trading to $34.87 this Wednesday, 05/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 57.78%, and it has moved by 110.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 361.85%. The short interest in TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) is 27.46 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.37 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.28, which implies a decrease of -15.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $42.00 respectively. As a result, TGTX is trading at a discount of -20.45% off the target high and 82.79% off the low.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that TG Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) shares have gone up 499.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 23.97% against 21.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 10.00% this quarter and then jump 11.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2,891.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $14.43 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $25.35 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $594k and $94k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2,329.30% and then jump by 26,868.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.20%. While earnings are projected to return 44.40% in 2023.

TGTX Dividends

TG Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s Major holders

TG Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 8.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.17%, with the float percentage being 79.18%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 273 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 15.5 million shares (or 10.38% of all shares), a total value of $183.4 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.42 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 6.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $123.21 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 6.43 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.30 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $103.0 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.97 million, or about 2.65% of the stock, which is worth about $46.91 million.