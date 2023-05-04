Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV)’s traded shares were 1.43 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 17.15% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the SEV share is $4.10, that puts it down -1540.0 from that peak though still a striking 20.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.20. The company’s market capitalization is $19.54M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.14 million shares over the past three months.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. SEV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) trade information

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) registered a 17.15% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 17.15% in intraday trading to $0.25 this Wednesday, 05/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.60%, and it has moved by -30.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -93.59%. The short interest in Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) is 3.0 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.55 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.64, which implies an increase of 84.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.85 and $3.79 respectively. As a result, SEV is trading at a discount of -1416.0% off the target high and -240.0% off the low.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 32.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $20.47 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

While earnings are projected to return -31.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 0.23% per annum.

SEV Dividends

Sono Group N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV)’s Major holders

Sono Group N.V. insiders own 54.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.45%, with the float percentage being 5.36%. Millennium Management Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 22 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.39 million shares (or 0.43% of all shares), a total value of $0.38 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.16 million shares, is of Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s that is approximately 0.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.15 million.

Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF owns about 0.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $46212.0 market value.