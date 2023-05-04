Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s traded shares were 2.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.07. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.33, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.92% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the SGMO share is $6.42, that puts it down -382.71 from that peak though still a striking 1.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.31. The company’s market capitalization is $248.27M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.11 million shares over the past three months.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) trade information

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) registered a -2.92% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.92% in intraday trading to $1.33 this Wednesday, 05/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.39%, and it has moved by -23.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -70.05%. The short interest in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) is 19.49 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.31 day(s) to cover.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) shares have gone down -69.70% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 8.80% against 9.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 33.30% this quarter and then drop -17.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $57.98 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $19.65 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $28.23 million and $29.38 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 105.40% and then drop by -33.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -12.30%. While earnings are projected to return -1.00% in 2023.

SGMO Dividends

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 02 and August 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s Major holders

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 14.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.64%, with the float percentage being 73.18%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 260 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 15.36 million shares (or 8.96% of all shares), a total value of $48.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.05 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $44.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 6.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.50 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.91 million, or about 2.86% of the stock, which is worth about $15.41 million.