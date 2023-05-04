Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS)

During the last session, QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS)’s traded shares were 4.65 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.20, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.65% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the QS share is $16.51, that puts it down -166.29 from that peak though still a striking 17.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.11. The company’s market capitalization is $2.81B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.79 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.38 million shares over the past three months.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.30. QS has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.2.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) trade information

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) registered a 0.65% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.65% in intraday trading to $6.20 this Wednesday, 05/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.60%, and it has moved by -22.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -61.06%. The short interest in QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) is 54.86 million shares and it means that shorts have 14.4 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.50, which implies an increase of 4.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $11.00 respectively. As a result, QS is trading at a discount of -77.42% off the target high and 51.61% off the low.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that QuantumScape Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. QuantumScape Corporation (QS) shares have gone down -25.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 3.16% against 13.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 9.10% this quarter and then jump 22.20% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -736.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 25.88% per annum.

QS Dividends

QuantumScape Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 25 and July 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS)’s Major holders

QuantumScape Corporation insiders own 26.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 39.72%, with the float percentage being 54.02%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 433 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 21.59 million shares (or 5.99% of all shares), a total value of $122.44 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.79 million shares, is of Capricorn Investment Group LLC’s that is approximately 4.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $83.89 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 7.01 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $39.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.97 million, or about 1.66% of the stock, which is worth about $33.85 million.