Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PACK) Has Dropped -78.78% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the recent session, Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)’s traded shares were 0.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.58. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.27, reflecting an intraday loss of -14.62% or -$0.56. The 52-week high for the PACK share is $15.62, that puts it down -377.68 from that peak though still a striking 11.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.90. The company’s market capitalization is $307.36M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 377.43K shares over the past three months.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. PACK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) trade information

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) registered a -14.62% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -14.62% in intraday trading to $3.27 this Wednesday, 05/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.63%, and it has moved by -37.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -78.78%. The short interest in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) is 2.83 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.27 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.33, which implies an increase of 48.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, PACK is trading at a discount of -114.07% off the target high and -52.91% off the low.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 23.50% this quarter and then jump 42.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $83.54 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $88.11 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $82.5 million and $86.8 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.30% and then jump by 1.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 37.30% in 2023.

PACK Dividends

Ranpak Holdings Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)’s Major holders

Ranpak Holdings Corp. insiders own 7.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.55%, with the float percentage being 103.52%. JS Capital Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 173 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 30.53 million shares (or 38.42% of all shares), a total value of $99.84 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.63 million shares, is of Soros Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 5.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $15.14 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) shares are Pioneer Ser Tr I-Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Fund and Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Pioneer Ser Tr I-Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Fund owns about 1.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.27 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.28 million, or about 1.61% of the stock, which is worth about $4.18 million.