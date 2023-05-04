Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX):The Stock Was Up 61.52 Percent From Its Lows On Wednesday, So What’s To Come?

During the last session, Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)’s traded shares were 1.71 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.32. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.40, reflecting an intraday gain of 33.66% or $4.13. The 52-week high for the QTRX share is $24.24, that puts it down -47.8 from that peak though still a striking 61.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.31. The company’s market capitalization is $574.33M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 287.61K shares over the past three months.

Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. QTRX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.38.

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) trade information

Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) registered a 33.66% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 33.66% in intraday trading to $16.40 this Wednesday, 05/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 38.63%, and it has moved by 46.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -29.76%. The short interest in Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) is 0.87 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.7 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.25, which implies a decrease of -7.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, QTRX is trading at a discount of -21.95% off the target high and 20.73% off the low.

Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Quanterix Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) shares have gone up 48.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 46.36% against 21.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 22.40% this quarter and then jump 41.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $25.4 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $25.93 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $29.55 million and $23.5 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -14.00% and then jump by 10.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.60%. While earnings are projected to return -63.10% in 2023.

QTRX Dividends

Quanterix Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)’s Major holders

Quanterix Corporation insiders own 8.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.37%, with the float percentage being 95.43%. Camber Capital Management LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 205 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 3.42 million shares (or 9.19% of all shares), a total value of $47.44 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.76 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $38.19 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.03 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.21 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.75 million, or about 2.01% of the stock, which is worth about $8.22 million.