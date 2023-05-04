Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) Rose 29.42% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Rose 12.22% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the recent session, Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)’s traded shares were 3.87 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $25.49, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.96% or -$1.61. The 52-week high for the PRVA share is $44.64, that puts it down -75.13 from that peak though still a striking 29.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.99. The company’s market capitalization is $3.07B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 685.48K shares over the past three months.

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. PRVA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 18 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.02.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) trade information

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) registered a -5.96% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.96% in intraday trading to $25.49 this Wednesday, 05/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.92%, and it has moved by -9.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 9.24%. The short interest in Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) is 2.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.71 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $39.06, which implies an increase of 34.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.00 and $45.00 respectively. As a result, PRVA is trading at a discount of -76.54% off the target high and -17.69% off the low.

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Privia Health Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) shares have gone down -22.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 275.00% against 9.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 112.50% this quarter and then jump 130.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $652.97 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $689.71 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $561.9 million and $615.5 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 16.20% and then jump by 12.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 95.80% in 2023.

PRVA Dividends

Privia Health Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)’s Major holders

Privia Health Group Inc. insiders own 8.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.61%, with the float percentage being 94.92%. Goldman Sachs Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 274 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 24.82 million shares (or 21.59% of all shares), a total value of $633.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.44 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $138.83 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and BNY Mellon Small/Mid Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.50 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $44.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.62 million, or about 1.41% of the stock, which is worth about $41.23 million.