Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) Rose 16.67% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Fell -35.59%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the last session, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s traded shares were 6.97 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.06, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.15% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the PBTS share is $2.21, that puts it down -3583.33 from that peak though still a striking 16.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.05. The company’s market capitalization is $14.58M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 27.93 million shares, and the average trade volume was 18.00 million shares over the past three months.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. PBTS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) trade information

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) registered a -3.15% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.15% in intraday trading to $0.06 this Wednesday, 05/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.03%, and it has moved by -27.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -81.00%. The short interest in Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) is 12.81 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.84 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.00, which implies an increase of 99.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, PBTS is trading at a discount of -11566.67% off the target high and -11566.67% off the low.

PBTS Dividends

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s Major holders

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. insiders own 31.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.35%, with the float percentage being 0.50%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.47 million shares (or 1.03% of all shares), a total value of $47267.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.27 million shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $25354.0.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 44173.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3745.0 market value.