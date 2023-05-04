Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK) At $1.67 Is Worth A Gamble

During the last session, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)’s traded shares were 1.02 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.60. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.67, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.74% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the PRTK share is $3.65, that puts it down -118.56 from that peak though still a striking 22.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.29. The company’s market capitalization is $91.38M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 700.23K shares over the past three months.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.30. PRTK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.37.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) trade information

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) registered a 7.74% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.74% in intraday trading to $1.67 this Wednesday, 05/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.37%, and it has moved by -40.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -25.45%. The short interest in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) is 4.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.41 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.00, which implies an increase of 87.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $24.00 respectively. As a result, PRTK is trading at a discount of -1337.13% off the target high and -199.4% off the low.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) shares have gone down -53.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 10.26% against 9.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $31.62 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $34.72 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $24.86 million and $29.64 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 27.20% and then jump by 17.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.80%. While earnings are projected to return 4.20% in 2023.

PRTK Dividends

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)’s Major holders

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 12.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 52.56%, with the float percentage being 59.92%. AIGH Capital Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 98 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 4.16 million shares (or 7.26% of all shares), a total value of $7.77 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.2 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $4.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) shares are General American Investors Co and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that General American Investors Co owns about 1.88 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.52 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.44 million, or about 2.52% of the stock, which is worth about $2.7 million.