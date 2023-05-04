Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) Is Likely To Grow By 13.5% Or More

During the recent session, Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s traded shares were 6.19 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.43, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.65% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the PLTR share is $11.62, that puts it down -56.39 from that peak though still a striking 21.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.84. The company’s market capitalization is $16.03B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 22.99 million shares, and the average trade volume was 38.35 million shares over the past three months.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.20. PLTR has a Sell rating from 5 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.04.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) trade information

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) registered a -1.65% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.65% in intraday trading to $7.43 this Wednesday, 05/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.92%, and it has moved by -10.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -29.53%. The short interest in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) is 130.07 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.85 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.59, which implies an increase of 13.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, PLTR is trading at a discount of -101.88% off the target high and 32.71% off the low.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Palantir Technologies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) shares have gone down -14.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 233.33% against 17.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 100.00% this quarter and then jump 600.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $505.6 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $536.2 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $446.36 million and $473.01 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 13.30% and then jump by 13.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 33.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 69.49% per annum.

PLTR Dividends

Palantir Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s Major holders

Palantir Technologies Inc. insiders own 11.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 34.72%, with the float percentage being 39.12%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,040 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 161.64 million shares (or 8.03% of all shares), a total value of $1.2 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 96.69 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $717.47 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 51.07 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.56 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $378.96 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 38.85 million, or about 1.94% of the stock, which is worth about $288.29 million.