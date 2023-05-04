One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT)

During the last session, Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT)’s traded shares were 1.16 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.22. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.15, reflecting an intraday loss of -15.92% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the HSDT share is $3.17, that puts it down -2013.33 from that peak though still a striking -13.33% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.17. The company’s market capitalization is $4.11M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 331.89K shares over the past three months.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. HSDT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) trade information

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) registered a -15.92% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -15.92% in intraday trading to $0.15 this Wednesday, 05/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -18.52%, and it has moved by -39.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.62%. The short interest in Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) is 0.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.48 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.67, which implies an increase of 94.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, HSDT is trading at a discount of -3233.33% off the target high and -566.67% off the low.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Helius Medical Technologies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) shares have gone down -45.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 55.77% against 9.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 90.40% this quarter and then jump 88.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 159.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $280k as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $400k by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $190k and $119k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 47.40% and then jump by 236.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.80%. While earnings are projected to return 37.40% in 2023.

HSDT Dividends

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT)’s Major holders

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. insiders own 2.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.89%, with the float percentage being 2.96%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 23 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.26 million shares (or 0.91% of all shares), a total value of $78376.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.16 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $48981.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) shares are Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund owns about 21732.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5954.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10204.0, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $2795.0.