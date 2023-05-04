Now Is The Time To Buy BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO)

During the last session, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s traded shares were 1.85 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.71. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.40, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.15% or $0.44. The 52-week high for the BBIO share is $19.94, that puts it down -38.47 from that peak though still a striking 65.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.98. The company’s market capitalization is $2.26B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.58 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.29 million shares over the past three months.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) trade information

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) registered a 3.15% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.15% in intraday trading to $14.40 this Wednesday, 05/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.77%, and it has moved by -13.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 71.02%. The short interest in BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) is 14.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.65 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $27.80, which implies an increase of 48.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, BBIO is trading at a discount of -177.78% off the target high and -25.0% off the low.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) shares have gone up 38.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 17.41% against 4.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 38.50% this quarter and then drop -1,057.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -66.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.37 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.7 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.69 million and $73.75 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 98.90% and then drop by -95.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -65.10%. While earnings are projected to return 16.30% in 2023.

BBIO Dividends

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 02 and August 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s Major holders

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. insiders own 5.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.99%, with the float percentage being 96.54%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 257 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 31.06 million shares (or 20.52% of all shares), a total value of $236.68 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 26.62 million shares, is of Viking Global Investors, L.P.’s that is approximately 17.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $202.85 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 5.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $62.56 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.15 million, or about 2.08% of the stock, which is worth about $23.97 million.