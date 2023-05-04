Now Is A Good Time To Buy TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP)

During the last session, TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP)’s traded shares were 4.31 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $84.80, reflecting an intraday gain of 59.97% or $31.79. The 52-week high for the TOP share is $256.44, that puts it down -202.41 from that peak though still a striking 95.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.50. The company’s market capitalization is $2.97B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.10 million shares over the past three months.

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) trade information

TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) registered a 59.97% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 59.97% in intraday trading to $84.80 this Wednesday, 05/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1161.90%, and it has moved by 1294.74% in 30 days. The short interest in TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) is 0.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.69 day(s) to cover.

TOP Dividends

TOP Financial Group Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP)’s Major holders

TOP Financial Group Limited insiders own 85.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.17%, with the float percentage being 1.16%. Millennium Management Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 38761.0 shares (or 0.11% of all shares), a total value of $0.19 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19596.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $95628.0.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 19596.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $85046.0 market value.