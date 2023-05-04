Now Is A Good Time To Buy MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC)

During the last session, MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)’s traded shares were 2.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.37. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.35, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.88% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the MTC share is $8.29, that puts it down -514.07 from that peak though still a striking 54.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.61. The company’s market capitalization is $110.82M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.74 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.48 million shares over the past three months.

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) trade information

MMTec Inc. (MTC) registered a -2.88% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.88% in intraday trading to $1.35 this Wednesday, 05/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 63.02%, and it has moved by 17.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -71.82%. The short interest in MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) is 0.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.1 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -28.30%. While earnings are projected to return 43.90% in 2023.

MTC Dividends

MMTec Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 28 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)’s Major holders

MMTec Inc. insiders own 1.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.23%, with the float percentage being 0.23%. Ayrton Capital LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 91228.0 shares (or 0.11% of all shares), a total value of $70701.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 50151.0 shares, is of Millennium Management Llc’s that is approximately 0.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $38866.0.

Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF owns about 80765.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $96918.0 market value.