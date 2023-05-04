Now Is A Good Time To Buy Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX)

During the recent session, Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)’s traded shares were 1.74 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.19. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.22, reflecting an intraday loss of -44.01% or -$0.95. The 52-week high for the AMTX share is $11.50, that puts it down -842.62 from that peak though still a striking -63.11% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.99. The company’s market capitalization is $77.43M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 574.35K shares over the past three months.

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) trade information

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) registered a -44.01% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -44.01% in intraday trading to $1.22 this Wednesday, 05/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -43.75%, and it has moved by -46.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.02%. The short interest in Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) is 7.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.6 day(s) to cover.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aemetis Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) shares have gone down -83.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 52.50% against 37.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 25.90% this quarter and then drop -2,700.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $59.53 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $83.27 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $52.05 million and $65.9 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 14.40% and then jump by 26.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -15.30%. While earnings are projected to return -102.80% in 2023.

AMTX Dividends

Aemetis Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)’s Major holders

Aemetis Inc. insiders own 10.80% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 45.18%, with the float percentage being 50.65%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 124 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 2.26 million shares (or 6.16% of all shares), a total value of $2.76 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.04 million shares, is of Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Company’s that is approximately 5.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.49 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and GMO Resources Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.13 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.77 million, or about 2.09% of the stock, which is worth about $0.93 million.