Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Shares Have Been Down About -28.74% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2023

During the last session, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS)’s traded shares were 7.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.19. The 52-week high for the NVOS share is $2.21, that puts it down -1478.57 from that peak though still a striking 28.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.10. The company’s market capitalization is $23.05M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.77 million shares, and the average trade volume was 22.30 million shares over the past three months.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) trade information

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) registered a 3.69% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.69% in intraday trading to $0.14 this Wednesday, 05/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 30.27%, and it has moved by 19.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -93.30%. The short interest in Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) is 4.01 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.28 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -526.30% in 2023.

NVOS Dividends

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 19 and June 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS)’s Major holders

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. insiders own 12.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.29%, with the float percentage being 3.78%. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 2.53 million shares (or 10.62% of all shares), a total value of $0.51 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.49 million shares, is of CVI Holdings, LLC’s that is approximately 6.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $35158.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.11 million, or about 0.48% of the stock, which is worth about $14514.0.