New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD): A Look At Its Value

During the recent session, New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD)’s traded shares were 1.86 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.68. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.43, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.70% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the NGD share is $1.49, that puts it down -4.2 from that peak though still a striking 57.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.61. The company’s market capitalization is $1.33B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.98 million shares over the past three months.

New Gold Inc. (NGD) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. NGD has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.01.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD) trade information

New Gold Inc. (NGD) registered a 0.70% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.70% in intraday trading to $1.43 this Wednesday, 05/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.85%, and it has moved by 24.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.00%. The short interest in New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD) is 1.79 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.34 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.46, which implies an increase of 2.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.04 and $2.02 respectively. As a result, NGD is trading at a discount of -41.26% off the target high and 27.27% off the low.

New Gold Inc. (NGD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that New Gold Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. New Gold Inc. (NGD) shares have gone up 55.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 275.00% against 21.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 150.00% this quarter and then jump 200.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 24.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $179 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $191.6 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $115.7 million and $149.11 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 54.70% and then jump by 28.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 2.78%. While earnings are projected to return 225.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 5.00% per annum.

NGD Dividends

New Gold Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 02 and August 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD)’s Major holders

New Gold Inc. insiders own 0.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 52.41%, with the float percentage being 52.59%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 222 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 66.28 million shares (or 9.71% of all shares), a total value of $95.45 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.14 million shares, is of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd’s that is approximately 2.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $23.25 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of New Gold Inc. (NGD) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 39.97 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $57.55 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 25.71 million, or about 3.77% of the stock, which is worth about $37.02 million.