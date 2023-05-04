NantHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: NH): With The Stock Up 46.09 Percent From Its Lows On Wednesday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the last session, NantHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:NH)’s traded shares were 1.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.87. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.30, reflecting an intraday gain of 45.57% or $0.72. The 52-week high for the NH share is $11.85, that puts it down -415.22 from that peak though still a striking 46.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.24. The company’s market capitalization is $16.58M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.24K shares over the past three months.

NantHealth Inc. (NH) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. NH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

NantHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) trade information

NantHealth Inc. (NH) registered a 45.57% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 45.57% in intraday trading to $2.30 this Wednesday, 05/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 76.92%, and it has moved by 15.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -78.23%. The short interest in NantHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) is 39620.0 shares and it means that shorts have 8.72 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $60.00, which implies an increase of 96.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $60.00 and $60.00 respectively. As a result, NH is trading at a discount of -2508.7% off the target high and -2508.7% off the low.

NantHealth Inc. (NH) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $16.63 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $17.5 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $14.36 million and $16.03 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 15.80% and then jump by 9.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.20%. While earnings are projected to return -14.90% in 2023.

NH Dividends

NantHealth Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 03 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NantHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:NH)’s Major holders

NantHealth Inc. insiders own 58.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.96%, with the float percentage being 45.48%. Highbridge Capital Management, LLC. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 26 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.14 million shares (or 1.88% of all shares), a total value of $0.53 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 63724.0 shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 0.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.23 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NantHealth Inc. (NH) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 59606.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16940.0, or about 0.22% of the stock, which is worth about $61831.0.