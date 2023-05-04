Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Investing Potential Is $0.60

During the last session, Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM)’s traded shares were 13.03 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.60, reflecting an intraday gain of 32.98% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the LILM share is $3.60, that puts it down -500.0 from that peak though still a striking 38.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.37. The company’s market capitalization is $240.31M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.47 million shares over the past three months.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. LILM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) trade information

Lilium N.V. (LILM) registered a 32.98% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 32.98% in intraday trading to $0.60 this Wednesday, 05/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 48.77%, and it has moved by -7.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.44%. The short interest in Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) is 9.7 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.96 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.00, which implies an increase of 40.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $1.00 respectively. As a result, LILM is trading at a discount of -66.67% off the target high and -66.67% off the low.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lilium N.V. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lilium N.V. (LILM) shares have gone down -67.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 19.05% against 6.90.

While earnings are projected to return 44.40% in 2023.

LILM Dividends

Lilium N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM)’s Major holders

Lilium N.V. insiders own 63.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.94%, with the float percentage being 38.24%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 63 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 18.83 million shares (or 5.09% of all shares), a total value of $21.46 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.13 million shares, is of B. Riley Financial, Inc.’s that is approximately 4.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $18.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lilium N.V. (LILM) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 0.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.13 million, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $82031.0.