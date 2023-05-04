Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRPA): Is It Possible To Be Down -6.05% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the recent session, Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)’s traded shares were 0.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.30. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.63, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.16% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the LTRPA share is $1.68, that puts it down -166.67 from that peak though still a striking 9.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.57. The company’s market capitalization is $128.45M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 290.78K shares over the past three months.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) trade information

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA) registered a -9.16% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.16% in intraday trading to $0.63 this Wednesday, 05/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.77%, and it has moved by -24.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -57.49%. The short interest in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) is 0.78 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.29 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.60%. While earnings are projected to return 115.30% in 2023.

LTRPA Dividends

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 02 and August 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)’s Major holders

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 52.94%, with the float percentage being 53.22%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 104 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 4.34 million shares (or 5.96% of all shares), a total value of $2.69 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.87 million shares, is of Cove Street Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 5.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.4 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.97 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.02 million, or about 1.40% of the stock, which is worth about $0.63 million.