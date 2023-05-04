Is ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ZVSA) Still A Buy After plugging 6.41% Last Week?

During the last session, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA)’s traded shares were 3.08 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.53, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.98% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the ZVSA share is $25.00, that puts it down -4616.98 from that peak though still a striking 18.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.43. The company’s market capitalization is $5.24M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.0 million shares, and the average trade volume was 815.47K shares over the past three months.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) trade information

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (ZVSA) registered a 5.98% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.98% in intraday trading to $0.53 this Wednesday, 05/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.41%, and it has moved by -72.26% in 30 days. The short interest in ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) is 0.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.38 day(s) to cover.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

While earnings are projected to return -198.60% in 2023.

ZVSA Dividends

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA)’s Major holders

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 54.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.08%, with the float percentage being 13.51%. Goldman Sachs Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 64258.0 shares (or 0.70% of all shares), a total value of $0.1 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14648.0 shares, is of CSS LLC’s that is approximately 0.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $22997.0.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 4076.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8968.0 market value.