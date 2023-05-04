Is SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ: SVRE) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the recent session, SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE)’s traded shares were 40.12 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.80, reflecting an intraday gain of 55.17% or $0.64. The 52-week high for the SVRE share is $4.78, that puts it down -165.56 from that peak though still a striking 48.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.93. The company’s market capitalization is $7.27M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 91630.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 365.79K shares over the past three months.

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE) trade information

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) registered a 55.17% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 55.17% in intraday trading to $1.80 this Wednesday, 05/03/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 80.00%, and it has moved by 69.01% in 30 days. The short interest in SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE) is 0.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.02 day(s) to cover.

SVRE Dividends

SaverOne 2014 Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE)’s Major holders

SaverOne 2014 Ltd insiders own 16.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.07%, with the float percentage being 2.48%. Virtu Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 11208.0 shares (or 0.20% of all shares), a total value of $13001.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1462.0 shares, is of UBS Group AG’s that is approximately 0.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1900.0.